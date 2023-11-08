comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 383.1 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.6 -0.37%
Business News/ Companies / News/  ‘Pay to Quit’ Jeff Bezos offered 4 lakh to Amazon employees to resign: Report
Back Back

‘Pay to Quit’ Jeff Bezos offered ₹4 lakh to Amazon employees to resign: Report

 Livemint

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched a program in 2014 to retain committed staff members by offering them up to $5,000 to quit the company.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (AP)Premium
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (AP)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, known for his unconventional leadership approaches, launched an innovative program at the tech giant in 2014 with the goal of keeping on board devoted staff members who aspired to advance their careers with the company.

The billionaire offered workers who resigned from the company up to $5,000 or 4.1 lakh. They offered the 'Pay to Quit' option in order to keep a committed and motivated workforce, according to a report published by MoneyControl. 

In his letter to shareholders, Bezos said that the company annually offers to pay its associates to quit. “The offer started with $2,000 and then it goes up to $ 5,000 today. The offer also read ‘Please Don’t Take This Offer'. We want them to stay," the letter read. 

However, the founder of Amazon explained his decision to present the temptation, saying, "The idea is to get people to stop and consider what they really want. An employee who stays somewhere they don't want to be is ultimately bad for both the company and the individual."

Originally, an online retailer based in Los Angeles ‘Zappos’ introduced the idea before it was adopted by Amazon's founder, MoneyControl reported. 

Uri Gneezy, a behavioral economist, found the strategy “remarkably effective". In the Harvard Business Review, he said that the company can incentivize dissatisfied employees who have no reason to disclose their true sentiments by offering them money to resign. 

“Those who stick around are, naturally, more motivated as a result of this tactic. If they decline the offer, they invest it in their future with the company," he said, adding that this boosts productivity and commitment. 

Last year, the tech giant could not announce the program due to labor shortages amid a global e-commerce surge prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the ‘Pay to Quit’ offer is only available to graduates of Career Choice. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 06:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App