Washrooms, cafes, and patios will be inaccessible for Starbucks visitors who haven't purchased anything, reported Bloomberg, citing the global coffee giant's revised policy on Monday.
The company will implement its new code of conduct from January 27. According to a Bloomberg report, the new policy is aimed at making stores more welcoming and winning back consumers.
Implementing such a code “is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,” Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said.
The beverage retailer's new code of conduct includes training of employees and provisions related to restricting the disruptive behaviour of visitors.
The code of conduct will come into effect on January 27. It will be displayed in locations. As of now, baristas have been trained to enforce the guidelines, they have been even told to ask those who violate the rules to leave.
As per the existing policy, they were not allowed to do so. However, the new policy would enable them to even seek help from local law enforcement.
According to the company, customers will be allowed to use the restroom or connect to the Wi-Fi before approaching the counter to make a purchase.
The existing policy, set in 2018, allowed anyone to linger in cafes. The policy had repercussions, one of them was an incident from Philadelphia, where manager had to call police when two people were waiting in a store without ordering.
To enhance their customers' experience, the popular cafe chain, will also reintroduce ceramic mugs and expand its free refills policy. Starbucks will offer refills to non-rewards members as long as the original order is made in a reusable clean cup or the ceramic or glass mugs, according to a memo sent to workers.
The policy applies to hot and iced brewed coffee. The same rules will apply to rewards members, who previously were the only ones who could get free refills.
