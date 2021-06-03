Payment transactions witnessed a sharp contraction in May as the second wave of covid-19 infections and the ensuing lockdowns hit consumption and business activity across the board. Consolidated data of offline and online payments showed that transaction volumes fell by 5.2% during the month compared to April.

The consolidated numbers include data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), covering Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Cheque Truncation System (CTS), credit and debit card usage at point of sale devices and online payments, besides cash withdrawals and a few other modes.

The volumes for all payment systems stood at 4.34 billion in May, down from 4.58 billion in April when restrictions were not as widespread.

For a system, such as the RTGS, used to transfer bulk amounts, the contraction was even steeper at 18.5% month-on-month, with several companies either remaining shut or operating at a significantly lower capacity. Transactions even on homegrown retail payments network UPI was lower in May compared to April. This shows that the downturn affected individuals too, many of whom were finding it difficult to service existing debt.

Experts said while the fall was expected, pent-up demand may revive flagging consumption, leading to some amount of revenge spending. While this trend was witnessed last year, things have not been the same during the second wave of covid-19 as both the urban middle class as well as in the hinterlands have been hit badly.

“It looks like the contraction in payment systems would have happened because there was hardly any economic activity in May. Given the major lockdown in May, after some activity in April, a contraction does not come as a surprise," said Parijat Garg, a digital lending expert.

However, now that the lockdowns are gradually being relaxed and e-commerce is allowed beyond essentials, we should see some amount of traction owing to the pent-up demand, he added.

The fall in the daily number of covid-19 cases comes as a relief. However, economists said despite the drop in cases, states may still be cautious in easing restrictions. The economy had showed signs of a revival at the end of fiscal 2021, growing 1.6% during the March quarter, but shrunk 7.3% on a full year basis.

Mobility and consumption indicators recorded a sequential drop following local lockdown restrictions in the April-May period, said Indranil Pan, chief economist, Yes Bank, in a report on 31 May.

This poses challenges to growth in FY22. “The economy was gradually on the mend after the lockdown related sharp de-growth of 24.4% in Q1FY21. Even as we expect the economy to grow at 8.6% in FY22, it is likely to face some critical challenges," Pan said, adding that though the lockdown has been less restrictive this time compared to the last, the inadequate medical care facility and large medical care expenses are likely to have left the consumers scarred.

