Payment volumes fall in May amid lockdown

This poses challenges to growth in FY22. “The economy was gradually on the mend after the lockdown related sharp de-growth of 24.4% in Q1FY21. Even as we expect the economy to grow at 8.6% in FY22, it is likely to face some critical challenges," Pan said, adding that though the lockdown has been less restrictive this time compared to the last, the inadequate medical care facility and large medical care expenses are likely to have left the consumers scarred.

