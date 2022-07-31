Payments companies don’t mind if you buy generic
- Credit card payment growth is outpacing debit cards for Visa and Mastercard, but that isn’t yet an indicator of consumer stress
People are increasingly paying with their credit cards these days—but often for the right reasons, from investors’ point of view.
Inflation can benefit payments companies generally because they take a small slice of every transaction. So in theory their take should rise along with the general price level. But if inflation is eating into consumers’ purchasing power and causes them to pull back from purchases, that is another story.
U.S. credit-card dollar payment volume at Mastercard and Visa collectively grew about 22% year-over-year in the most recent quarter, while U.S. debit payments grew around 3%, according to recent reports by both companies. What could potentially be worrisome for the economy about this divergence is if people are shifting to credit because they are more concerned about covering their bills from their cash flow.
That could mean that the inflation affecting typical debit-card outlays such as gas and groceries is pushing spending to credit cards. This in turn would make banks’ card loan growth a sign of possible future stress and risk putting future spending levels at risk.
Fortunately, that doesn’t yet appear to be the case. For one, recent reports have indicated that many consumers’ bank accounts are still relatively flush. Bank of America said earlier in July that the only segments of customers who saw even a small dip in their average deposit balances from May to June were the most affluent—and that was driven by tax payments.
Banks are also generally still reporting elevated prepayment rates on revolving card debts, suggesting people are using cards more to transact and get rewards than to borrow. Mastercard noted on its quarterly analyst call that consumer spending has been aided by job creation and the buildup of excess savings.
There are other drivers of the wide credit-debit growth split, which was the case earlier this year too. One is the dynamics of spending last year: Stimulus checks going out in 2021 drove a surge in debit volume. During the pandemic people shifted a lot of daily purchases from cash to debit cards as they paid more online or contactlessly in-store. So now debit is growing off of a larger base.
Meanwhile, the recent bounceback in cross-border travel volume is credit-card driven. Visa reported that its cross-border travel volume excluding intra-Europe transactions finally rebounded to better-than-2019 levels in the quarter. Credit-card growth also reflects a trend of strong spending by the affluent, particularly on services rather than goods, who generally do a far higher share of their spending on credit cards.
Substitutions that consumers are making may matter to retailers, but not necessarily to lenders or payments firms. Total spend levels for card companies are staying high, even if consumers are rotating their purchases by doing things like substituting a generic for a name-brand or forgoing some discretionary treat.
Mastercard’s SpendingPulse survey, which also tracks cash and checks, showed U.S. retail sales excluding automotive and gas purchases were up 6% in the second quarter versus the prior year.
Payment-network providers such as Mastercard and Visa, as well as merchant payment providers such as Fidelity National Information Services and Fiserv, have outperformed the S&P 500 this year despite worries about the impact of inflation on the consumer. There is no data yet to suggest that is the wrong call.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text