Payments Council of India re-elects Vishwas Patel as chairperson; MN Srinivasu, Nalin Bansal appointed as co-chairs

Payments Council of India (PCI) on Thursday announced that the executive council of the association has unanimously approved the re-appointment of Vishwas Patel, Joint MD, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, as the chairperson.

Besides, the Council which represents non-banking payments ecosystem also appointed M N Srinivasu, Director, BillDesk, as the co-chairperson, while Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Fintech Relationships & Key Initiatives, NPCI, was appointed as a co-chairperson of the PCI.

Their term in office will be 2025-27, PCI said in a statement.

PCI works closely with industry and regulators to support the industry and drive digital payments growth to advance the national vision of transitioning from a 'Cash to Less-Cash Society' while deepening financial inclusion.

The Council engages closely with key regulators, including the RBI, the Finance Ministry, and other relevant government departments and institutions, to foster a secure, inclusive, and innovation-friendly payments landscape, thereby supporting the long-term goal of making India a less-cash economy.

Also Read | UPI collect request for P2P transactions banned from Oct 1. See details