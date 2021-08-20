MUMBAI : Omni-channel payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd on Friday filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO), through which the existing shareholders of the company plan to sell shares worth ₹800 crore.

The purely secondary sale of shares will see the company’s promoter Ravi Goyal sell shares worth ₹792 crore and other shareholders will sell shares worth ₹8 crore.

The company provides customized products and services comprising ATM (automated teller machine) and CRM (cash recycler machine) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. As of 31 March, AGS was the second largest company in India in terms of revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished, the company said in its draft IPO papers. As of 31 March, it has deployed 207,335 payment terminals.

The company reported revenue from operations ₹1,758.9 crore, ₹1,800.4 crore and ₹1,805.7 crore for the financial years 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Investment banks ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are advising the company on the IPO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.