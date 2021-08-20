Payments solutions provider AGS Transact files for 800 crore IPO

The company provides customized products and services comprising ATM (automated teller machine) and CRM (cash recycler machine) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. As of 31 March, AGS was the second largest company in India in terms of revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished, the company said in its draft IPO papers. As of 31 March, it has deployed 207,335 payment terminals.