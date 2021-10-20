Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest: Report

PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest: Report

Premium
A smartphone with the PayPal logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration.
1 min read . 09:44 PM IST Greg Roumeliotis, Reuters

  • The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc , according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc , according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The source requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

News of the potential deal comes less than a week after Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products.

Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann, who is the company's chief executive officer, and Paul Sciarra, who left in 2012.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Mental illness widespread among India’s death row inmat ...

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; Tata Steel and Coal ...

Premium

Insider alert: Promoters are increasing their stakes in ...

Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!