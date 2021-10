PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc , according to a person directly familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc , according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The source requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

News of the potential deal comes less than a week after Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.