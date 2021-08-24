PayPal India profits from edtech boom

“Our focus on cross-border trade and small and medium businesses is paying off. Even when the first wave hit us in 2020, we saw a 25% growth in export volume. Small value exporters, who sell online and to international consumers, continue to grow very fast despite the pandemic. If they use PayPal for payments, their growth is multi-fold. The beauty of digital trade is almost the entire experience is digital except when the goods travel physically, and they assure better margins," Nath Parameshwaran, senior director, corporate affairs, PayPal India, said in an interview.