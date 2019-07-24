Hyderabad: American digital payments firm PayPal here on Tuesday announced expansion of its IndiA footprint with the launch of third global technology centre. Guru Bhat, Vice-President and Head of Engineering, PayPal India, said the Hyderabad facility would house around 100 engineers across roles, including risk management and operations, to provide cutting-edge digital payments solutions to customers around the world.

PayPal's other centres are in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The expansion follows the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018. The new centre will focus on leveraging PayPal's extensive expertise in data science, risk management and machine learning to empower small and medium-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said the Hyderabad centre would play a critical role in advancing the digitisation goals of the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India by enabling new-age businesses to adopt digital payments in a safe and secure manner.

Bhat said PayPal was working with its partners on data localisation as mandated by the RBI.

