PayPal renews 2.6 lakh sq ft office lease in Chennai

“With the ebbing of covid-19 followed by the relaxation of restrictions, the Indian real estate sector is recovering faster than expected. With occupiers returning to the office, gross office absorption during the first quarter of 2022 rose to 13 million sq ft, a three-fold increase year-on-year. The demand for office and industrial space will continue to remain strong throughout the year. Investment confidence also remains intact as investors continue to bet on traditional assets as the economy recovers," said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and managing director, market development, Asia, Colliers.