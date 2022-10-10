PayPal says it never intended to fine users for ‘misinformation’2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 08:34 PM IST
PayPal Holdings Inc. informed that the company has no intention of fining customers for spreading misinformation
PayPal Holdings Inc. informed that the company has no intention of fining customers for spreading misinformation
Listen to this article
PayPal Holdings Inc. said it has no intention of fining customers for spreading misinformation, after attracting criticism for publishing a new user agreement outlining such a plan.