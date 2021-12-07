PayPal ties up with EarlySalary to give employees instant salary advances

PayPal said it has launched an employee financial wellness initiative after conducting an assessment in 2018 that examined the financial wellness of its entry-level employees. Under this initiative, the company found that despite market pay alignment, many employees were still struggling to pay their bills each month and in response to those findings, it took immediate action to address these issues with the goal of increasing its employees’ net disposable income (NDI). Tie-up with EarlySalary is part of the initiatives taken by PayPal to improve its employee's financial well-being.