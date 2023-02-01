PayPal to cut 2,000 workers affecting 7% of workforce
The cuts, which will affect about 7% of staff, will happen in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told employees in a memo
PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters.
