PayPal to cut 2,000 workers affecting 7% of workforce

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," Schulman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schulman has been vocal about his plans to improve his firm's operating leverage — or the ability to grow revenue faster than expenses — and PayPal last year embarked on a cost-cutting initiative that it said would result in $1.3 billion in savings this year.

Schulman has been vocal about his plans to improve his firm’s operating leverage — or the ability to grow revenue faster than expenses — and PayPal last year embarked on a cost-cutting initiative that it said would result in $1.3 billion in savings this year.

Still, the company’s stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments on its platform after the pandemic, which spurred a wave of online spending, began to recede.

Still, the company's stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments on its platform after the pandemic, which spurred a wave of online spending, began to recede.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.