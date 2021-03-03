Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >PayPal to hire 1,000 engineers across its India development centres in 2021
PayPal's India technology centres currently employ over 4,500 people. (Photo: Reuters)

PayPal to hire 1,000 engineers across its India development centres in 2021

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Hirings will be across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles. It also announced plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India

BENGALURU: Digital payments company PayPal said it will hire more than 1,000 engineers for its India development centres across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad over the course of 2021.

PayPal's India technology centres currently employ over 4,500 people who a play a critical role in working on technologies to enable a safe and seamless payments experience.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

“Our India technology centres are the largest for PayPal outside of the US and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve," said Guru Bhat, vice president, Omni Channel & Customer Success, and general manager, PayPal India.

"As digital payments move from a nice-to-have to an essential service, we are focussed on investing in and nurturing world-class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants," Bhat added.

Hirings will be across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles. PayPal India also announced its plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India.

"The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted benefits of adopting a digital first approach. PayPal’s products and services have become more relevant now, and hence the need to focus on technology innovation across artificial intelligence/machine learning, data science, risk and security, customer experience and other key areas," PayPal said in a statement.

