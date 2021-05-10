PayPal wants to be a lot more than an online checkout button

“There’s too many apps on all of our phones -- I can’t have an app for my pharmacy, my grocery, for all the different retailers I have," Schulman said. “I can’t have 40 to 50 different apps on my phone. I can’t remember the passwords, I don’t want to enter in all my info every time. There’s really only eight to 10 apps that we use every single day or every single week. Those apps are going to morph into what we call super apps."

