Pay-per-view model continues to remain niche for Indian viewers
Media industry experts point out that these services offer limited choice of content, making it less appealing
Nearly two years since Zee, BookMyShow, Shemaroo and Amazon Prime launched pay-per-view services, the model continues to remain niche in India. Media industry experts point out that these services offer limited choice of content, making it less appealing. Further, as most consumers have resumed outdoor entertainment activities and many have ongoing annual OTT subscriptions, pay-per-view, also called transaction video-on-demand (TVoD) has not emerged as a preferred mode to watch content. It is also unlikely to challenge the subscription or free model in terms of reach.