Pay-per-view model continues to remain niche for Indian viewers

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, at BookMyShow said the TVoD model entered India significantly after the SVoD model took off. “However, for a movie-loving nation like India, the TVoD model has a critical advantage where fans want to watch a film as soon as it releases rather than wait for it to come online, several weeks later when it may be cheaper or easier. The gap between a theatrical release and a movie’s availability on an SVoD platform, especially for Hollywood films, is sometimes as long as 8-12 weeks. It is this gap that the TVoD model has plugged, especially since Indian audiences prefer watching films as soon as they are available," Saksena said.