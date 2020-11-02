Paytm achieves 7 million users for postpaid service

Paytm today announced that it is enabling Postpaid services to Android Mini App Store & POS devices expanding the reach of micro-credit to wider payment segments. The company has achieved 7 million users for the Postpaid service and is on its way to registering a total of 15 million users by the end of the current financial year. Paytm Postpaid is offered in partnership with two leading NBFCs with an instant credit line for various payments to Paytm app users.

Paytm Postpaid is now expanding its partnership with the developer's community in the company's newly launched Android mini-app store. This will potentially benefit the businesses as a consumer will have an additional option to opt for buy now and pay later service. In preparation for the upcoming festive season, Paytm Postpaid is also in the process of integration with over 2 lakh Paytm's Android POS devices powering shoppers to buy on credit and benefitting the retailers across the country. This service is already available for recharges & bill payments on Paytm, online payments on internet apps and also for buying home essentials from kirana stores.

The company said that Postpaid is available in three different slabs of a credit limit, namely Lite, Delite and Elite. While Postpaid Lite comes with a limit of up to Rs. 20,000, Delite and Elite offer credit limits from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 in monthly spends with no additional convenience charges. Postpaid Lite has been designed so that users without a credit score are also able to avail the convenience & benefits of this service. Paytm Postpaid has come as a great relief to users during this ongoing pandemic, as the increased credit limit & a large set of use-cases eliminates the need to withdraw cash for meeting monthly household expenses.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending said, "We aim to expand our services to as many businesses that enable consumers to benefit from the convenience of buy now and pay later. Our latest product is another step towards becoming as ubiquitous as credit cards. Postpaid is now an even more attractive payment option for everyday wants and needs. We can also now better support merchants who offer smaller ticket items and bring their customers a more transparent, flexible way to pay. By delivering a transparent payment option, that is suited to a shopper’s needs, we will help even more people live a healthy lifestyle."

