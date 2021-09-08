Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Paytm appoints new business heads before IPO

Paytm appoints new business heads before IPO

Paytm office
2 min read . 10:22 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

Names include founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma, Ripunjai Gaur, and Abhay Sharma, who have been elevated to CBO over the last month from senior vice-president positions, according to their Linkedin profile

One97 Communications, which owns brand Paytm, has elevated at least four personnel to the position of chief business officer (CBO) of its various verticals, ahead of its much-awaited November-listing.

Names include founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma, Ripunjai Gaur, and Abhay Sharma, who have been elevated to CBO over the last month from senior vice president positions, according to their Linkedin profile.

The position of CBO is equivalent to a business head of a certain vertical, within the company.

A Paytm spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

Recently, as a run up to its initial public offering (IPO), Paytm has also allotted shares to 166 former and current employees ahead of its planned public listing, according to the company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

More than 1.01 million shares have been allotted to these individuals, the filings showed.

Mint earlier reported that Paytm was also in talks with five lenders to help employees borrow money to exercise their stock options before the public listing.

In July, Mint also reported that two senior executives including president at Paytm, Amit Nayyar, who was handing the company’s financial services division; and chief human resources officer Rohit Thakur had called it quits.

While Thakur had exited the company by July, Nayyar had filed his resignation in June, this year.

In July, OCL sought the markets regulator’s approval for its 16,600 crore initial public offering that is poised to become the country’s biggest initial share sale.

As part of the IPO, India’s second most valuable startup will sell new shares worth 8,300 crore, Paytm said in its draft share sale documents. Existing shareholders will sell stocks worth another 8,300 crore through the IPO.

Paytm is currently awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its draft prospectus. It is expected to list on the Indian exchanges by November.

