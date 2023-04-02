Paytm appoints new statutory auditor, SRB to replace PwC2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- SRB will be in place of existing auditors Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP whose term shall expire at the conclusion of the forthcoming 23rd AGM which will be held in the calendar year 2023.
Fintech giant, Paytm has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (SRB, commonly known as EY) as its new statutory auditors for a tenure of 5 years, starting from the 23rd annual general meeting (AGM) to the conclusion of the 28th AGM. SRB will be replacing PwC as the latter's term will expire this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×