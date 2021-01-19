Paytm Bank account holders can now avail FD services from Suryoday Bank

PPBL has brought millions of under-served masses into the fold of the formal banking system. The multi-partner FD feature is the latest among the services that PPBL has launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for its customers. Recently, PPBL has enabled banking services through Aadhar authentication by integrating the Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS). PPBL has also launched the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account.