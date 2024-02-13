Companies
Paytm Bank gets a knock on the door from ED
Summary
- After RBI's diktat, enforcement directorate set to take action
- Government won't intervene: sources
India’s premier economic intelligence agency, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has been roped in to check for suspected breaches at Paytm Payments Bank on a reference from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two officials aware of the development said.
