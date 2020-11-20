Home >Companies >News >Paytm becomes India's largest platform for booking LPG cylinders
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Paytm becomes India's largest platform for booking LPG cylinders

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 02:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Paytm started 'Book a Cylinder' facility last year by partnering with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane
  • The tie-up with Bharat Gas was announced in May this year

Home-grown digital financial services platform Paytm on Friday announced that within a year of launching the LPG cylinder bookings service, it has registered over 5 million bookings.

With this, Paytm has become the largest enabler of LPG cylinder bookings in the country.

Paytm started ‘Book a Cylinder’ facility last year by partnering with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane. The tie-up with Bharat Gas was announced in May this year.

The platform is witnessing a high number of repeat customers, because of its hassle-free and simple booking process.

How it works?

All that a user needs to do is go to ‘Book a Cylinder’ tab, select his gas provider, enter LPG ID/mobile no./consumer no. and then make the payment.

The cylinder is delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President at Paytm said, “LPG cylinder is one of the largest utility categories in the country, covering all socio-economic classes & geographical regions. This is a high-priority category for us and one of the key drivers towards achieving our goal of digitization of all essential services. We are working to cross the benchmark of 10 million bookings by the end of this financial year "

Utility payments have been a major focus area for Paytm, where it is a market leader in several categories such as electricity, piped gas, water, etc. The company is ramping up its partnerships across the board to provide a comprehensive list of all service providers across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout