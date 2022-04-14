Paytm has become an official digital payments partner for the prime ministers' museum, One97 Communications owner of the fintech company said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum) in Delhi, which is a tribute to all prime ministers in the country since independence. During the event, the PM bought the first ticket to the museum through Paytm electronic data capture machine.

As the official partner for the museum, Paytm is offering its payment gateway, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines and QR code payment options to make way for superfast, convenient and secure transactions.

"We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm's payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner," a Paytm spokesperson said.

With Paytm payment gateway, EDC and QR code, users will have the flexibility to pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, BHIM UPI, netbanking, debit and credit cards etc, the company said.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: A tribute to all PMs of India

The museum, which will open next week, tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

Earlier, the PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

During the event, PM Modi said, since its independence, every government that has been formed In India has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today. He further pointed out that except for one or two instances, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

(With inputs from agencies)