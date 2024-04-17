Paytm begins user migration to new UPI ids, know how it will affect you
One 97 Communication has initiated the migration of Paytm users to another UPI ids. Under the migration, Paytm users will be allocated new UPI ids attached to Paytm's partner banks
After the Paytm Payments Bank crisis, Paytm's parent firm, One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) has begun the the migration of its customers to new payment service provider banks (PSBs). The migration process was initiated after the company received a green signal from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the company said in a press release on Wednesday.