NEW DELHI: Paytm on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) has partnered with platforms such as Myntra, Oyo, Domino’s and others, and joined hands with payment giants like Visa, Mastercard and RuPay to deploy card-on-file tokenization service for its consumers and merchants.

This follows Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines as per which “saved cards" feature won’t be allowed on a merchant network anymore.

As per the RBI’s guidelines, all merchants, e-commerce platforms have to comply with the new card-on-file tokenization feature by 31 December.

A tokenized card transaction is considered safer as a user’s card details are not shared with merchant. Instead, tokenization makes way for the card’s details to be stored as a unique, irreversible ‘digital token’ instead of a 16-digit number. The details are only shared with the issuing bank and the affiliated network. It also requires customer consent via additional authentication.

Praveen Sharma, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Services, said, “Tokenization is the future of digital payments and also ensures safety, as a user’s card details are not shared with anyone. Our merchant partners can now offer seamless, secure payments to their users. At Paytm, it is of paramount importance to ensure secure digital payments and we are happy to offer Paytm Token Gateway to India’s merchants and online e-commerce platforms along with our partners Visa, Mastercard and Rupay."

Without the card tokenization feature, users need to feed their entire 16-digit credit or debit card number every time they do an online payment or transaction. It is especially critical for e-commerce companies as it allows them to offer their customers the ease of tokenizing debit and credit cards. This means end customers can continue to shop via the saved cards feature, which allows faster checkout, as per the Paytm press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.