Paytm brings 'track your cylinder' option to LPG cylinder booking. Check details

The company has also announced an assured cashback of up to ₹900 on 3 cylinder bookings for first-time users of LPG cylinder booking through the Paytm App. The users will also get assured Paytm First Points on every cylinder booked on Paytm, which can be redeemed against their wallet balance & discount vouchers from popular brands. The offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all 3 major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Customer will also have an option to pay later for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Postpaid.

