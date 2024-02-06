Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI officials amid Paytm Payments Bank crisis
Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing issue of the company, sources said.
Amid the ongoing Paytm Payments Bank crisis, Paytm CEO and founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to discuss regulatory concerns, according to news agency Reuters.
