Amid the ongoing Paytm Payments Bank crisis, Paytm CEO and founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to discuss regulatory concerns, according to news agency Reuters.

On Monday, Sharma and a few Paytm officials met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to talk about the ongoing issue of the company, reported Reuters citing sources.

The situation worsened for the fintech firm after the Reserve Bank of India, last Wednesday, ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts and its popular digital wallets from March. The announcement was made citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with rules.

“Over the last two years, we have been working with multiple third-party leading banks. We are expanding these relationships, and they are progressing positively. We continue to operate (and have been in the past) with not just one partner but multiple banking partners for a host of services including Paytm QR. In the instances where our associate Paytm Payments Bank operates as a back-end bank, these services can seamlessly be transitioned to other partner banks. This means that for our merchant partners, there will be no disruptions, no need to revisit existing setups, and no additional effort. They can continue using our pioneering, Made-In-India Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines as before," said a Paytm spokesperson.

After the RBI order against Paytm Payments Bank, One97 Communications shares have plummeted significantly. Moreover, several media reports have suggested that OCL is facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. However, the company issued a clarification on Sunday and denied any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on OCL, our associates, and our management.

"We have since seen additional media reports making baseless speculations about investigations of the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) for violation of foreign exchange rules," it said, adding that Paytm will continue to post such clarifications as required.

