Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls RBI action 'speed bump', says 'we will work with other banks and not...'
On the behalf of Paytm, this is more of a speed bump, but we believe in partnership of the banks and we will be able to see to the same in the next few days," says our Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
