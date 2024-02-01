 Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls RBI action 'speed bump', says 'we will work with other banks and not...' | Mint
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls RBI action 'speed bump', says 'we will work with other banks and not...'
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls RBI action 'speed bump', says 'we will work with other banks and not...'

 Livemint

On the behalf of Paytm, this is more of a speed bump, but we believe in partnership of the banks and we will be able to see to the same in the next few days, says Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

On the behalf of Paytm, this is more of a speed bump, but we believe in partnership of the banks and we will be able to see to the same in the next few days," says our Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

 

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 03:56 PM IST
