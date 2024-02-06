Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in talks with RBI on regulatory concerns, say sources
Paytm has sought an extension of the Feb. 29 deadline to address the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory concerns and is seeking clarity on the transfer of license for its wallets business and digital highway toll payment service Fastag.
Paytm Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma met the Indian central bank on Monday to discuss plans to address regulatory concerns, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday, days after the regulator imposed curbs on its banking affiliate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message