Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma says ‘the worst is behind us’ after Q4 results
February and March were ‘uncomfortably bad’ and filled with lessons for ‘long term sustainability and growth of the company’, Sharma said, after Paytm's reported lower revenue and bigger losses in the fourth quarter.
Bengaluru: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told shareholders in a post-earnings call on Wednesday that the worst is behind the company after One97 Communications, its parent firm, reported lower quarterly revenue and a bigger loss on Wednesday.