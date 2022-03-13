Paytm clarifies on boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma's arrest in Feb for negligent driving2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- There was no harm caused to any person or property in the incident that took place last month, the spokesperson of Paytm said
Following the report of Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's arrest and release on bail last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the e-commerce company on Sunday issued a clarification.
There was no harm caused to any person or property in the incident that took place last month, the spokesperson of Paytm said.
In an official communication, Paytm stated, "A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident."
"Media reports claiming the nature of the arrest are exaggerated, as even the complaint against the vehicle was for a minor offence under a bailable provision of law and requisite legal formalities were completed on the same day," the spokesperson added.
The Paytm founder was arrested and released on bail by Delhi Police in February for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of South Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, "On February 22, the police received a complaint of a car ramming into the official vehicle of the DCP of South Delhi near Mother International School, Aurobindo Marg. After the alleged offence, the driver fled. The case under section 279 of IPC was registered on the complaint of Deepak Kumar for rashness and negligent driving."
Nalwa further said that the offending vehicle after the investigation was found to have been driven by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was arrested and released later on bail.
The incident took place on February 22 when the DCP South Benita Mary Jaiker's driver had taken her car towards Aurobindo Marg for refilling petrol.
In its FIR copy, the Delhi Police said, "At that time, there was traffic jam outside Mother International School as the children of the school were crossing the road. At the same time, Sharma's car hit the DCP's vehicle from behind and the driver fled from the spot."
Delhi Police informed that constable Deepak, who was driving the DCP's car, noted down the number of that vehicle and informed the incident to Malviya Nagar Police Station.
Later, the vehicle was traced and found to have been registered in the name of a Gurgaon-based company and from there it was found that the vehicle belonged to Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Investigations by the police revealed that Sharma was driving the car when the incident took place.
He was later called to Malviya Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of IPC and was arrested. He was granted bail from the police station later the same day.
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India asked Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank.
