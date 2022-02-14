OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Paytm clocks 105% growth in GMV during January
Fintech giant Paytm Ltd on Monday shared the operating performance of the company during January 2022, according to an exchange filing.

During the month, number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 331% year-on-year to 1.9 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed was 921 crore, an increase of 334% year-on-year.

The business saw increased adoption of lending products, despite some temporary impact of Omicron over a short period of time on merchant lending disbursal volumes, Paytm said in a filing.

The company has clocked highest-ever growth in average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 68.9 million, up 40% year-on-year.

The GMV (gross merchandise value) --- which is the merchant payments processed through all instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments bank account, other banks netbanking, credit and debit cards, UPI etc) --- during the January month rose 105% year-on-year at 83,481 crore ($11.2 billion).

On Monday, Paytm shares closed 4.86% lower at 862.40 apiece on NSE.

