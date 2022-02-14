The business saw increased adoption of lending products, despite some temporary impact of Omicron over a short period of time on merchant lending disbursal volumes, Paytm said in a filing.
The company has clocked highest-ever growth in average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 68.9 million, up 40% year-on-year.
The GMV (gross merchandise value) --- which is the merchant payments processed through all instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments bank account, other banks netbanking, credit and debit cards, UPI etc) --- during the January month rose 105% year-on-year at ₹83,481 crore ($11.2 billion).