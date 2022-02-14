Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Paytm clocks 105% growth in GMV during January

Paytm clocks 105% growth in GMV during January

On Monday, Paytm shares closed 4.86% lower at 862.40 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST Livemint

  • During the month, number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 331% year-on-year to 1.9 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed was 921 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fintech giant Paytm Ltd on Monday shared the operating performance of the company during January 2022, according to an exchange filing.

Fintech giant Paytm Ltd on Monday shared the operating performance of the company during January 2022, according to an exchange filing.

During the month, number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 331% year-on-year to 1.9 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed was 921 crore, an increase of 334% year-on-year.

During the month, number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 331% year-on-year to 1.9 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed was 921 crore, an increase of 334% year-on-year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The business saw increased adoption of lending products, despite some temporary impact of Omicron over a short period of time on merchant lending disbursal volumes, Paytm said in a filing.

The company has clocked highest-ever growth in average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 68.9 million, up 40% year-on-year.

The GMV (gross merchandise value) --- which is the merchant payments processed through all instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments bank account, other banks netbanking, credit and debit cards, UPI etc) --- during the January month rose 105% year-on-year at 83,481 crore ($11.2 billion).

On Monday, Paytm shares closed 4.86% lower at 862.40 apiece on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!