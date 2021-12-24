Paytm on Friday said it is doubling down on the success of credit to merchants and consolidating its leadership of offline payments business with lending.

"On the back of outstanding success of providing credit to merchants, the company has consolidated leadership of its offline payments business with lending, with an aim to increase penetration of credit to its 23 million merchants," Paytm said in a statement.

The company has elevated Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm lending to take on leadership for the offline payments vertical in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Bhavesh has led the company’s lending vertical, which has reached over $1 billion of annualised runrate of disbursals through the company’s platform. Before joining Paytm, Bhavesh had over 22 years of experience in the financial sector with major banks like IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank.

On Friday, Paytm shares closed 1.42% higher at ₹1,368 apiece on NSE.

Paytm has also said Renu Satti has decided to take a career break after over a decade of association with the company.

Paytm has recently promoted 25 colleagues to Senior Vice President and Vice President positions, taking the senior management team count to over 150. The company is further planning to hire over 30 senior leaders for product, technology and business roles.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We are excited about the accelerated growth of credit access to merchants, which has led to the consolidation of our offline payments and credit businesses under Bhavesh’s leadership. We congratulate our colleagues on their promotions as a recognition of their contribution to Paytm’s growth. We also wish Renu all the best as she moves to the next phase of her journey."

