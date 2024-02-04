Paytm crisis: CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps
The recent restrictions imposed by RBI on Paytm have raised concerns about the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform, says CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday advised traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps for business-related transactions following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curbs on Paytm wallet and bank operations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message