A Wikipedia note, a customs case, and Paytm’s big win
Krishna Yadav 3 min read 13 Aug 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Summary
A customs tribunal has quashed a ₹21 crore demand against Paytm’s parent, after finding authorities relied on Wikipedia to classify one of its flagship devices.
NEW DELHI: A customs tax tribunal has delivered a win to One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, quashing a customs demand totalling ₹21 crore, after finding authorities had relied on Wikipedia to classify one of the company’s flagship devices.
