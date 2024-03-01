Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with its Paytm Payments Bank

Fintech major Paytm on March 1 said it has mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with its payments bank unit Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to “reduce dependencies", Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm parent One97 Communications in its statement did not specify what agreements were being terminated.

As per the company statement, PPBL has agreed to simplify the shareholders' agreement. The goal is to enhance the governance of Paytm Payments Bank, making it more independent of its shareholders.

This decision comes days after Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned from the non-executive chairman and board member positions at PPBL. He owns 51 percent of the payments unit, while Paytm owns the rest.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

