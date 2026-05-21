Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Mumbai: Early investors in One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of fintech major Paytm, are looking to offload shares worth around $110 million through a block deal on Friday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd., Saif Partners India IV Ltd., and Elevation Capital V Ltd. are the sellers.
The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 8.6 million shares, equivalent to around 1.3% of Paytm’s outstanding share capital. The floor price has been set at ₹1,120.65 per share, a discount of about 2.99% to Thursday’s BSE closing price of ₹1,155.30. At the floor price, the total transaction size is estimated at around ₹963.6 crore (about $110 million).
Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the placement agent for the deal.
The proceeds of the deal, which is secondary in nature, will go entirely to existing investors and not the company.
The term sheet also specifies a 30-day lock-up period on the residual stake held by the vendors after the transaction.
The books for the deal are expected to close around 7:30 am IST on 22 May, with trade execution slated for the same day and settlement expected on 25 May.
The proposed sale marks another step in the gradual exit of Paytm’s early backers, years after the company’s blockbuster but volatile market debut in 2021.
Chinese affiliate Antfin, once Paytm’s largest shareholder, has steadily reduced its holding over the past two years amid heightened regulatory scrutiny around Chinese ownership in Indian fintech firms.
In 2023, Antfin transferred a 10.3% stake to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, helping bring its shareholding below the 10% threshold. In May 2025, it sold another 4% stake through a $246 million block deal.
Regulatory concerns around Paytm Payments Bank and delays in securing key licences had earlier weighed heavily on the stock. However, sentiment has improved sharply over the past year after Paytm returned to profitability and rebuilt its payments business following the RBI crackdown on its banking arm.
Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.
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