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Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Mansi Verma
Updated21 May 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Paytm has returned to profitability and rebuilt its payments business following the RBI crackdown on its banking arm. (Reuters)
Paytm has returned to profitability and rebuilt its payments business following the RBI crackdown on its banking arm. (Reuters)
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Mumbai: Early investors in One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of fintech major Paytm, are looking to offload shares worth around $110 million through a block deal on Friday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd., Saif Partners India IV Ltd., and Elevation Capital V Ltd. are the sellers.

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The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 8.6 million shares, equivalent to around 1.3% of Paytm’s outstanding share capital. The floor price has been set at 1,120.65 per share, a discount of about 2.99% to Thursday’s BSE closing price of 1,155.30. At the floor price, the total transaction size is estimated at around 963.6 crore (about $110 million).

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the placement agent for the deal.

Existing investors to receive proceeds

The proceeds of the deal, which is secondary in nature, will go entirely to existing investors and not the company.

The term sheet also specifies a 30-day lock-up period on the residual stake held by the vendors after the transaction.

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The books for the deal are expected to close around 7:30 am IST on 22 May, with trade execution slated for the same day and settlement expected on 25 May.

The proposed sale marks another step in the gradual exit of Paytm’s early backers, years after the company’s blockbuster but volatile market debut in 2021.

Chinese affiliate Antfin, once Paytm’s largest shareholder, has steadily reduced its holding over the past two years amid heightened regulatory scrutiny around Chinese ownership in Indian fintech firms.

In 2023, Antfin transferred a 10.3% stake to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, helping bring its shareholding below the 10% threshold. In May 2025, it sold another 4% stake through a $246 million block deal.

Also Read | Beyond Paytm: The viability challenge facing India’s payments banks

Regulatory concerns around Paytm Payments Bank and delays in securing key licences had earlier weighed heavily on the stock. However, sentiment has improved sharply over the past year after Paytm returned to profitability and rebuilt its payments business following the RBI crackdown on its banking arm.

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About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, ...Read More

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