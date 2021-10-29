The millionaires' club at Paytm

Deora has been associated with the firm since 2016 and holds a bachelor’s degree of science in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was earlier associated with Citigroup Global Markets India. In FY21 Deora earned ₹2.29 crore compensation. He also got ₹13 lakh as performance linked incentives which was paid in FY22.Takhar holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering (computer) from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD. He has been associated with Paytm Labs Inc since 2013 and previously with Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd, Research In Motion Limited and Nokia Corporation. In FY21 he received compensation of ₹1.62 crore.Vikas Garg, chief financial officer, will make around ₹148 crore ($19.8 million) through its shares and vested options. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Further, he has been certified as a chartered accountant by the ICAI. He was previously associated with ICICI Bank and Ibibo Web Pvt Ltd. In FY21, it earned ₹1.39 crore compensation. He also has performance linked incentives of ₹17 crore which was paid in FY2022.Renu Satti, chief operating officer of Offline Payments, have been granted shares and vested options worth nearly Rs83 crore while Bhavesh Gupta, chief executive officer of the lending business of the firm, has shares and options worth ₹82 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}