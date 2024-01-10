Paytm eyes global expansion with ₹100 Crore investment in GIFT City, plans to offer AI-driven cross-border remittance
Paytm announces strategic investment of ₹100 crore in GIFT City to build global financial ecosystem, aiming to expand beyond domestic market.
Paytm, India's fintech giant, announced a strategic investment of ₹100 crore in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), aiming to build a global financial ecosystem, on January 10, 2023. This move comes ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and signifies Paytm's ambition to expand beyond its domestic market, as per an exchange filing.