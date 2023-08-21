Paytm eyes India-scale AI system; fintech investing to build AI-based software stack1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:42 PM IST
One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, filed its annual report for 2022-23 with the exchanges
One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) with an eye on building artificial general intelligence software stack. India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments filed its annual report for 2022-23 with the stock exchanges on Monday, August 21, in which it highlighted its intent to build on AI capabilities and other technologies.