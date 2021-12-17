Paytm eyes record low in Mumbai as investor caution prevails

India’s IPO market -- where companies have raised a record near $17 billion this year -- has witnessed some investor caution since the disappointing debut for Paytm, whose offering had global institutions such as BlackRock Inc., Morgan Stanley Asia and Goldman Sachs as anchor investors. Several of these big investors were said to have added to their stakes last month after the stock’s losses touched as much as 41%.

