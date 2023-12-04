Paytm eyes to bring 10 million merchants on ONDC platform in next two years: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and founder of Paytm parent One97 Communications, Monday said the company is considering bringing 10 million merchants by 2025 on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce platform, adding that the firm has seen close to 11.8 million customers routed to its product from the platform, news agency PTI reported.