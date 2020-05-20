Paytm First Games goes international, eyes expansion in South Asian market

"It is our mission to bring the most engaging and innovative games and experiences to mobile gamers. Mobile gaming has been exploding in the South Asia region and we endeavour to partner with players who share the same mission. We are thrilled to partner with Daraz to launch a world-class gaming experience in Bangladesh and hope to replicate the same success with games like Ludo and eSports," said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games.