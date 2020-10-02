Paytm founder looks back at ‘humble beginnings’

The company’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharmretweeted an image of the first shop that had adopted the company’s QR code payment method. The tweet by Kumar Aditya, the Senior Vice President - Paytm QR Business claims that it was the first QR enabled store in India. Sharma, in response to the tweet stated, “every revolution has a humble beginning." According to the tweet, the technology was first adopted by this shop in September 2015.